Amalgamated Bank Sells 165 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 227.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,903.36. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $96,552.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,503.64. The trade was a 13.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $1,930,402. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

