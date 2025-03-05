Amalgamated Bank Sells 425 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.