Amalgamated Bank Sells 747 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MP Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 604,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

