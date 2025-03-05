Amalgamated Bank Sells 997 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 4.3 %

FTI stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

