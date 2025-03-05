Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

