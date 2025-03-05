Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MYR Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.94. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $181.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

