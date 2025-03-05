Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 10.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

AMZN stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock worth $23,871,905. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

