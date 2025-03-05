Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 59,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $311,586,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day moving average is $206.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.