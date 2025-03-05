Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,843,714,000 after purchasing an additional 257,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $203.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,649 shares of company stock valued at $23,871,905 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

