Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %
AMED opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
