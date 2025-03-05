Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.1 %

AMED opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,216,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amedisys by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after acquiring an additional 756,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,061,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 888,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,632,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.