AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

