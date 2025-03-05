Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.51 on Monday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $77,372.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,847.42. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $568,129. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 460,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 386,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

