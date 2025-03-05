Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $9.03

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $5.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 13.1 %

NOVA stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,211,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77,075 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

