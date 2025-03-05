AnaptysBio’s (ANAB) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $464.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 65,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $842,177.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,525.60. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 202.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 677.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 206,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $738,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

