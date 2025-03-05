Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210,980 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $116,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
