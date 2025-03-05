Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 64,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 134,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 125,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 64,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.92.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

