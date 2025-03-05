Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $164,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Apple by 19.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,250,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,063,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 104.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.
Read Our Latest Report on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.