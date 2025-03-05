Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,360 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $164,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Apple by 19.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,250,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $474,063,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Apple by 104.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 66,928 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson set a $290.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.