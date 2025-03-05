Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/27/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/24/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
  • 2/10/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
  • 1/13/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/7/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,491,433.10. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,018.48. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,848 shares of company stock valued at $797,648 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.