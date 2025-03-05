Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/27/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/24/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 2/10/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.
- 1/13/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ARQT stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 730.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,663,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,471,000 after buying an additional 91,803 shares in the last quarter.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
