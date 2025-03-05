ARS Pharmaceuticals’ (SPRY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.99. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brian Dorsey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,095.20. This represents a 80.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,148,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,246.84. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,272 shares of company stock worth $5,001,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,969,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11,951.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

