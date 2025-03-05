Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Arteris

In other news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,287,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,108,842.20. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,471 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,194.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,851.30. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,724 shares of company stock worth $3,653,344 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Arteris by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Arteris by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Arteris Trading Down 1.3 %

Arteris stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $335.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

