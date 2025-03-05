Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $223.72 and last traded at $325.35, with a volume of 15685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.09.

The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.38). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASHTY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 36.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average of $284.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

