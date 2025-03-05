Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 23.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,129,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

