Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth $143,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company.

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

