Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $119.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.20.

Shares of IDA opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

