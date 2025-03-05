Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Price

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $63.31 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

