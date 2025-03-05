Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.08.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 130.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

