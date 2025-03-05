Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,374 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $58,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, with a total value of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares in the company, valued at $416,452.44. This trade represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

