Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.76 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $57,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.97 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.57.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

