Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,208 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,051,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Doximity were worth $56,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 468.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Doximity by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Doximity Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

