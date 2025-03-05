Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.30 on Monday. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,376,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,552,000 after purchasing an additional 410,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,708,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,346,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 253,086 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

