Barclays Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $65.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

