B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

BGS stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -23.90%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

