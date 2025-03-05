BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $287,300.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.