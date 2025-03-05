BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
BIOL stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $287,300.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.
About BIOLASE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.