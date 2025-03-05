BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.
FA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FA
First Advantage Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.