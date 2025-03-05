BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Stock Price

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

FA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

First Advantage Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

FA stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 460.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Advantage by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Advantage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

