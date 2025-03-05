BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Unum Group Stock Down 4.2 %

UNM stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 226,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

