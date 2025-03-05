BMO Capital Markets Lowers Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Price Target to $370.00

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $299.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $330.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $281.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $1,319,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,072,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,192,525.48. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,641 shares of company stock worth $14,620,537. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,694,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $56,584,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $50,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,903,000 after buying an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morningstar by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.