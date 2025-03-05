Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

BKNG opened at $4,898.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4,891.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,640.74. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

