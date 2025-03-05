Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $386.67

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $347.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.62. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

