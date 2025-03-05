Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.