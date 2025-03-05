Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $996.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

