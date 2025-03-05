Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $640.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $654.92 and its 200 day moving average is $598.70.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Arete Research raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.26.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $6,300,738.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,154,349.31. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $15,422,186.45. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,712 shares of company stock valued at $517,503,564 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

