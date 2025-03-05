BWS Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

NYSE EB opened at $2.60 on Monday. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,078.85. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eventbrite by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 740,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

