Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Straumins sold 37,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $810,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,184,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,373,896.38. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

