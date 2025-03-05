Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.20 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 75.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,128,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 485,987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 862,621 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

