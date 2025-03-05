Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $206.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.86.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

