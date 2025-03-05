Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $172.70 and last traded at $172.40. Approximately 696,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 634,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.55.

The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.08.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

