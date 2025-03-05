China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Critical Review

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and China Sunergy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $584.39 million 7.44 -$191.01 million ($5.94) -22.55 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Sunergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silicon Laboratories.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and China Sunergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 5 6 0 2.55 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $136.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories -32.69% -10.46% -9.12% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

