China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) versus Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Critical Survey

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) and China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.95% 29.15% 18.39% China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Advantest and China Sunergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advantest and China Sunergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 1 4.00 China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and China Sunergy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.37 billion 11.31 $429.80 million $1.22 42.31 China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Summary

Advantest beats China Sunergy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry, as well as offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices, and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics Related Business segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured, as well as nano-technology related products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides test solutions of system level testing customer solutions for the semiconductor and modules, and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products, and equipment lease and other businesses. It also engages in the research and development activities and provides maintenance and support services. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

