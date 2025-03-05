Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

