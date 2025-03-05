ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Raised to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COFS stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COFS. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $10,962,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $3,625,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,192,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

